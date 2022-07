2022 All-Star Starters

Tuesday, July 19 At Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles American League Catcher — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman —…

Catcher — Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Baseman — Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Shortstop — Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

National League

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

Second Baseman — Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

Shortstop — Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Third Baseman — Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Designated Hitter — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Final percentages American League

Catchers: Alejandro Kirk 74%, Jose Trevino 26%

First basemen: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 66%, Ty France 34%

Second basemen: Jose Altuve 57%, Santiago Espinal 43%

Third basemen: Rafael Devers 60%, Jose Ramierz 40%

Shortstops: Tim Anderson 55%, Bo Bichette 45%

Outfielders: Aaron Judge (automatic starter after phase one voting), Mike Trout 39%, Giancarlo Stanton 22%, George Springer 20%, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 18%

Designated hitters: Shohei Ohtani 52%, Yordan Álvarez 48%

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras 65%, Travis d’Arnaud 35%

First basemen: Paul Goldschmidt 67%, Pete Alonso 33%

Second basemen: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 59%, Ozzie Albies 41%

Third basemen: Manny Machado 51%, Nolan Arenado 49%

Shortstops: Trea Turner 52%, Dansby Swanson 48%

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (automatic starter after phase one voting), Mookie Betts 37%, Joc Pederson 30%, Starling Marte 20%, Adam Duvall 14%

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, July 10

