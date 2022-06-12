RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
White Sox RHP Kopech exits games against Rangers with injury

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 2:51 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers with an injury after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning.

Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis García. He threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.

Reynaldo López replaced Kopech and struck out García. Lopez threw two scoreless innings as an opener Friday when the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-3. Chicago has seven players on the injured list.

Left fielder AJ Pollock robbed Marcus Semien of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab for the first out. Kopech then got Corey Seager to ground out.

