WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » MLB News » White Sox 3B Moncada…

White Sox 3B Moncada leaves game with hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left a game Friday night against the Houston Astros in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring.

Moncada pulled up after running to first base on a groundout in the second inning and was limping slightly as he returned to the dugout. He remained in the game at third base in the bottom of the inning before being replaced by Josh Harrison in the third.

The team announced his injury and said that he was being further evaluated.

Moncada missed the start of the season with a strained oblique and didn’t play until May 9.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up