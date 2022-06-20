Squirrel chase briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game at PNC

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Call it a squirrely move. The Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game was delayed for a few minutes in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Call it a squirrely move.

The Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates game was delayed for a few minutes in the bottom of the second inning Monday night when a squirrel ran on to the field at PNC Park.

The squirrel appeared to enter from along the stands on the third base side. He then scampered into the left field corner.

Three members of the grounds crew were able to coax the critter into exiting the field through the bullpen gate.

The squirrel brought the home team good luck as the Pirates went on to score three runs in the inning to break a scoreless tie.

