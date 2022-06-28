Smith leads Diamondbacks against the Padres following 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (45-30, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-41, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (45-30, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres after Pavin Smith had four hits on Sunday in an 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Arizona is 18-21 at home and 33-41 overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB play with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Diego has gone 24-14 in road games and 45-30 overall. The Padres have gone 25-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .206 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Jorge Alfaro is 8-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (shoulder), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.