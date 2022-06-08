RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
Home » MLB News » Scioscia, Rollins to manage…

Scioscia, Rollins to manage at All-Star Futures Game

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up