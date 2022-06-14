RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » MLB News » Schwindel's eephus pitch attracts…

Schwindel’s eephus pitch attracts Colbert’s attention

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday’s 18-4 loss at the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a home run to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a home run since MLB Statcast began tracking in 2015.

A clip was played during the “Meanwhile” segment of Monday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“I’m no baseball player,” the host said, “and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”

Colbert went on to make a pair of lob motions.

“I was sent that clip this morning,” Schwindel said Tuesday. “Sixty-one (mph) let up homers the other day, so I tried to go a little slower. It didn’t work, but I got some good guys out. So it is what it is. … It was one of those things. It was fun to be on the mound in New York. One of those crazy days.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New research puts internet of things at forefront of public-private partnerships

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

Marines aim to solve the DDIL challenge

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up