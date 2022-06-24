Scherzer isn’t coming off the injured list for Mets Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer will not be activated from the injured list and start the…

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer will not be activated from the injured list and start the final game of the club’s series against the Miami Marlins Sunday.

“Nobody ever said he was,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the series opener Friday. “He was projected because of where he was. Talking to Max and talking to everybody he’s making the progress he should be. Not where he needs to be. He’s getting closer.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since May 19 because of an oblique strain. The 37-year-old Scherzer, who signed a three-year $130 million free agent deal with the Mets in the offseason, was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts before going on the injured list.

Scherzer made a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, throwing 65 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, three hits, walked one and struck out six.

Scherzer traveled with the Mets to Miami and worked out at Mark Light Field on the University of Miami campus Thursday.

“He still might pitch Sunday for somebody but it won’t be us,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how feels the next day or two to decide what happens next.”

Left-hander David Peterson will start against the Marlins on Sunday, Showalter said.

