San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (32-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Padres +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 33-22 record overall and a 15-8 record at home. The Brewers have a 19-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has gone 19-11 in road games and 32-21 overall. The Padres have a 17-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .256 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 24 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Trent Grisham is 8-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

