Royals’ Salvador Perez has left thumb surgery, to IL

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 9:35 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez had surgery on his left thumb Friday and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

The operation repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, and he’s expected to need eight weeks to recover, manager Mike Matheny said.

The 32-year-old Perez missed nine games with a left thumb sprain earlier this season, then left a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with the UCL issue.

A seven-time All-Star, Perez is hitting a career-worst .211 with 11 home runs a year after leading the majors with 48 homers and 121 RBIs.

