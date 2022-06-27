Rockies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-42, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA, .96 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Rockies +174; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 19-19 at home and 31-42 overall. The Rockies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Los Angeles has a 25-14 record on the road and a 45-26 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 16 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .295 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Zach McKinstry: day-to-day (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

