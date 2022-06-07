RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Rockies enter matchup with the Giants on losing streak

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Rockies (23-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-24, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Rockies +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing four in a row.

San Francisco has a 13-11 record in home games and a 29-24 record overall. The Giants are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 23-31 overall and 7-15 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 9-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .261 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

