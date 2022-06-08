RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia draws closer to capture Donbas region | Kyiv theater reopens | Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine
Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-25, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (3-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -213, Rockies +178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 29-25 record overall and a 13-12 record in home games. The Giants have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .324.

Colorado has a 24-31 record overall and an 8-15 record in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Giants hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has five doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .270 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 14 home runs while slugging .549. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

