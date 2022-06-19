RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Captive medic freed | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Ukraine's possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Rockies aim to sweep 3-game series over the Padres

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (41-26, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Rockies +115; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 18-19 in home games and 29-37 overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

San Diego has gone 24-13 in road games and 41-26 overall. The Padres have a 20-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 home runs, 16 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .291 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .329 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-38 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.60 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

