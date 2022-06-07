RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » MLB News » Reliever Jacob Webb returns…

Reliever Jacob Webb returns to Braves in deal with Arizona

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired right-hander Jacob Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations on Tuesday.

Webb, 28, is returning to the Braves, where he pitched from 2019-21. Webb was expected to be available in the bullpen for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Braves cleared a roster spot for Webb by placing right-hander Collin McHugh on the COVID-19 injured list.

Webb was 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA and three saves in 78 games in his three seasons with the Braves. He was claimed off waivers by Arizona after he was designated for assignment on April 12 but did not appear in a game with the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up