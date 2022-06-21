Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Reds play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-43, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42 ERA, .82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Reds +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 23-43 record overall and a 12-20 record in home games. The Reds are 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 40-25 record overall and a 20-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 14 home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .263 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

