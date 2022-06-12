Reds play the Cardinals after Farmer’s 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (20-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-26, first in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (20-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-26, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-0, 1.14 ERA, .85 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -185, Reds +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Kyle Farmer had four hits against the Cardinals on Saturday.

St. Louis is 34-26 overall and 18-11 at home. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Cincinnati has an 8-22 record on the road and a 20-39 record overall. The Reds have a 16-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .327 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. Tommy Edman is 12-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 home runs, 16 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .266 for the Reds. Joey Votto is 12-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .282 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

