Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati is 10-15 at home and 18-35 overall. The Reds have a 5-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 26-29 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 15-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .251 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

