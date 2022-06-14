RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » MLB News » Reds face the Diamondbacks…

Reds face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (22-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-34, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Reds +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona is 14-17 in home games and 29-34 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 10-22 in road games and 22-39 overall. The Reds have gone 13-27 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .488. Ketel Marte is 11-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 RBI for the Reds. Matt Reynolds is 10-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

