Reds aim to end skid in matchup with the Giants

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (23-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-31, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -198, Reds +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a seven-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 19-14 in home games and 38-31 overall. The Giants have a 27-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 11-23 in road games and 23-46 overall. The Reds have a 13-34 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 16 home runs, 18 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Tommy La Stella is 9-for-25 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

