Red Sox beat Guardians 8-3 for sweep, winning streak at 7

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.

Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.

Cleveland last lost four straight since a 7-2 trip and hosts AL Central-leading Minnesota in a five-game series starting Monday. The Twins arrive with a two-game division lead.

Rich Hill (4-4) allowed one run, five hits and four walks in six innings, getting double plays in the first, third and fourth.

Story, signed to a $140 million, six-year contract before the season, hit a two-run single in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.

Christian Vázquez had an RBI double in the fourth and Rafael Devers added a run-scoring double in the seventh.

A throwing error by second baseman Andrés Giménez scored a run in the third and a low throw by Giménez on a potential inning-ending double play in the fourth led to another run.

Aaron Civale (2-4) allowed three runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings in his second start since missing a month with left glute tightness.

Gonzalez and Miller drove in runs for Cleveland. which has eight runs in the last four games.

THE PLAN

Duran and closer Tanner Houck, who pitched the ninth in a non-save situation, will not accompany the team to Toronto for its series against the Blue Jays because they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19. Houck will throw batting practice to Duran at Fenway Park this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (broken right rib) will make a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday. He struck out six over 2 2/3 innings for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in his second rehab outing Saturday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Connor Seabold will start Monday’s series opener in his second major league appearance.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA) will start Monday after giving up three homers in 4 1/3 innings at Target Field last week.

