Rays SS Wander Franco returns from quadriceps injury

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 1:47 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 23 games with a right quadriceps strain.

The 21-year old was the No. 2 hitter in Sunday’s lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Franco was hitting .270 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 45 games when he went on the IL. Tampa Bay went 11-12 during his absence.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has said that Franco likely played a month with quadriceps issues before his IL stint.

To make room on the roster, infielder Jonathan Aranda was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

