FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » MLB News » Piscotty activated by A's,…

Piscotty activated by A’s, Bride goes on injured list

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after recovering from a strained left calf.

Infielder Jonah Bride was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, a day after he strained his right shoulder in a collision with Chad Pinder.

Piscotty was batting .225 with a home run and three RBIs in 14 games when he was placed on the IL May 8 retroactive to May 7. He was 8-for-21 (.381) with a double and RBI during a five-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

Bride was recalled from Las Vegas on June 14 and made his big league debut, hitting .220 with a double and one RBI.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up