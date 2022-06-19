Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-39, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (37-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -180, Pirates +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a four-game home slide.

Pittsburgh has a 25-39 record overall and a 13-19 record in home games. The Pirates have gone 15-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 37-27 record overall and an 18-13 record in road games. The Giants have a 26-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 8-for-36 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 14 home runs while slugging .559. Luis Gonzalez is 8-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .215 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

