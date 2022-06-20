RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » MLB News » Pirates play the Cubs…

Pirates play the Cubs after Suwinski’s 3-home run game

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (25-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, six strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs after Jack Suwinski hit three home runs against the Giants on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 26-39 record overall and a 14-19 record at home. The Pirates are 18-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 25-41 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Cubs have gone 10-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the 10th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes ranks eighth on the Pirates with a .270 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 26 walks and 22 RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has a .284 batting average to rank fourth on the Cubs, and has 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Willson Contreras is 12-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .192 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .232 batting average, 7.42 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up