WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » MLB News » Pirates host the Giants…

Pirates host the Giants on 3-game home slide

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (36-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-38, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -185, Pirates +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants looking to break a three-game home skid.

Pittsburgh has a 25-38 record overall and a 13-18 record at home. The Pirates have a 13-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 17-13 in road games and 36-27 overall. The Giants have gone 21-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs while slugging .451. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-30 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, 20 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .239 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .202 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up