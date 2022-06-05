RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Pirates and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-0, 2.32 ERA, .91 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 23-28 overall and 12-15 at home. The Pirates have a 16-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona is 26-28 overall and 12-12 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 13-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .407. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 14 home runs while slugging .478. Alek Thomas is 6-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

