Phillies start 3-game series against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (28-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.40 ERA, .96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 28-29 overall and 15-15 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .249, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 28-31 overall and 14-15 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 15-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .308 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks seventh on the Diamondbacks with a .272 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI. Josh Rojas is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .212 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Walker: day-to-day (head), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

