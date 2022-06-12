RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Phillies host the Diamondbacks, try to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -226, Diamondbacks +190; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has a 17-15 record in home games and a 30-29 record overall. The Phillies have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

Arizona has a 28-33 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 14-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs while slugging .457. Ketel Marte is 10-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

