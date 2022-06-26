SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Phillies bring 2-1 series advantage over Padres into game 4

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-29, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, Phillies +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 45-29 record overall and a 21-15 record in home games. The Padres are 25-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 19-18 record in road games and a 38-35 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 9-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with a .318 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI. Alec Bohm is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 6-4, .201 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (right shoulder), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

