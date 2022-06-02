RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » MLB News » Padres take road skid…

Padres take road skid into matchup against the Brewers

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (30-20, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Milwaukee has gone 14-6 at home and 32-20 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego is 30-20 overall and 17-10 on the road. The Padres are 21-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with eight home runs while slugging .556. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

Navy looks to turn cybersecurity into a game, literally

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up