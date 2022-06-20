RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Padres take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (41-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA, .97 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

San Diego is 41-27 overall and 17-13 in home games. The Padres have gone 20-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 15-17 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 80 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-39 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 14-for-38 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

