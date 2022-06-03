RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
Padres take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (30-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA, .98 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA, .82 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -150, Padres +128; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 33-20 overall and 15-6 at home. The Brewers have gone 19-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 30-21 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Padres have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolten Wong has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-12 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 6-for-27 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

