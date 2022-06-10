RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Padres host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (25-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (35-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-0, 1.64 ERA, .92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -263, Rockies +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a four-game series.

San Diego is 35-22 overall and 15-11 at home. The Padres have a 22-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 25-32 record overall and a 9-16 record on the road. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .543. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

