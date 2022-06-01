Olson leads Braves against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (23-27, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-26, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Atlanta Braves (23-27, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Matt Olson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 25-26 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 15-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 23-27 overall and 9-13 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has eight doubles and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

