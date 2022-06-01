RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Home » MLB News » Olson leads Braves against…

Olson leads Braves against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (23-27, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (4-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Matt Olson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 25-26 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 15-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 23-27 overall and 9-13 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has eight doubles and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up