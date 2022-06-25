SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » MLB News » No-Hitters vs. Yankees

No-Hitters vs. Yankees

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

June 25, 2022, Cristian Javier (7 innings), Héctor Neris (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 3-0

June 11, 2003, Roy Oswalt (1 inning), Pete Munro (2 2-3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1-3), Brad Lidge (2), Octavio Dotel (1) and Billy Wagner (1), Houston, 8-0

Sept. 20, 1958, Hoyt Wilhelm, Baltimore, 1-0

Aug. 25, 1952, Virgil Trucks, Detroit, 1-0

April 30, 1946, Bob Feller, Cleveland, 1-0

Sept. 10, 1919, Ray Caldwell, Cleveland, 3-0

June 21, 1916, George Foster, Boston, 2-0

June 30, 1908, Cy Young, Boston, 8-0

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up