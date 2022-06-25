No-Hitters vs. Yankees

June 25, 2022, Cristian Javier (7 innings), Héctor Neris (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 3-0 June 11, 2003, Roy Oswalt…

June 25, 2022, Cristian Javier (7 innings), Héctor Neris (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston, 3-0

June 11, 2003, Roy Oswalt (1 inning), Pete Munro (2 2-3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1-3), Brad Lidge (2), Octavio Dotel (1) and Billy Wagner (1), Houston, 8-0

Sept. 20, 1958, Hoyt Wilhelm, Baltimore, 1-0

Aug. 25, 1952, Virgil Trucks, Detroit, 1-0

April 30, 1946, Bob Feller, Cleveland, 1-0

Sept. 10, 1919, Ray Caldwell, Cleveland, 3-0

June 21, 1916, George Foster, Boston, 2-0

June 30, 1908, Cy Young, Boston, 8-0

