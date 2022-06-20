RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
New York Mets and Miami Marlins play in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-24, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -170, Marlins +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 2-1.

New York has a 23-10 record in home games and a 44-24 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

Miami is 14-21 on the road and 29-35 overall. The Marlins have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs while slugging .548. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has eight doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .244 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

