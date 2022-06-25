SUPREME COURT NEWS: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » MLB News » New York Mets and…

New York Mets and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-37, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (5-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Marlins +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 18-15 in home games and 32-37 overall. The Marlins are seventh in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 22-16 record on the road and a 46-26 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (foot), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up