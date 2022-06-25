New York Mets and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

New York Mets (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-37, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

New York Mets (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-37, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (5-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Marlins +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 18-15 in home games and 32-37 overall. The Marlins are seventh in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has a 22-16 record on the road and a 46-26 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (foot), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.