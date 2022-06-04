RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia ‘creeping’ advance | U.S. spy agencies review their misses | How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine
Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres Saturday

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (31-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, Padres +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 15-7 record at home and a 33-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 18-11 record in road games and a 31-21 record overall. The Padres have a 9-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 6-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (thumb), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

