Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 2:42 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (32-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Chicago Cubs leading the series 2-1.

Chicago has an 8-17 record at home and a 20-29 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Milwaukee has a 32-19 record overall and an 18-13 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 70 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .500. Christopher Morel is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .234 for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

