Miami’s López leaves after being hit on wrist by comebacker

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami starter Pablo López left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning after taking a comebacker off his right wrist.

There was one out in the fifth inning when López was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain.

Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse. The team did not provide an immediate update on his condition.

He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.

