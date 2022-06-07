Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

New York Mets (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-22, second in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday.

San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

New York has gone 19-11 on the road and 38-19 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has nine home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is sixth on the Mets with a .314 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. Escobar is 13-for-43 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.