RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » MLB News » Mets play the Padres…

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday.

San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

New York has gone 19-11 on the road and 38-19 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has nine home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 16-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is sixth on the Mets with a .314 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. Escobar is 13-for-43 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up