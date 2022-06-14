RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » MLB News » Mets play the Brewers…

Mets play the Brewers in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (34-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (40-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Brewers +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

New York is 40-22 overall and 19-8 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 34-28 overall and 19-16 in road games. The Brewers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .320 batting average to rank seventh on the Mets, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (hamstring), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up