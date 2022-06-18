Mets meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (28-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (43-23, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (28-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (43-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Marlins +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

New York has a 22-9 record at home and a 43-23 record overall. The Mets have the top team batting average in the NL at .263.

Miami is 28-34 overall and 13-20 in road games. The Marlins are 17-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 19 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 8-for-38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

