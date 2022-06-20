Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Mets’ Jeff McNeil exits game vs Marlins with apparent injury

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left a game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with an apparent injury.

McNeil walked off uneasily after taking home on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and went straight to the clubhouse. It wasn’t clear where he was injured.

Luis Guillorme replaced McNeil at second base the next inning.

McNeil, a utility player, reached in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327. The left-handed hitter poked got his hit against the shift after entering the game hitting .380 when teams stack three infielders on the right side.

