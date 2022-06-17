RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head | A Ukrainian farmer and her snails | Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror
Mets begin 4-game series with the Marlins

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (28-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (42-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Mets: Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Friday to open a four-game series.

New York has a 42-23 record overall and a 21-9 record in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Miami is 28-33 overall and 13-19 in road games. The Marlins are 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks sixth on the Mets with a .324 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI. Mark Canha is 10-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .217 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 11-for-28 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: day-to-day (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

