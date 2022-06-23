Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Marlins try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (30-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 17-14 record in home games and a 31-36 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Colorado is 30-39 overall and 11-20 in road games. The Rockies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 RBI for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-29 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias is 10th on the Rockies with a .304 batting average, and has 15 doubles, nine walks and 18 RBI. Yonathan Daza is 16-for-44 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

