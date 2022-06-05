RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » MLB News » Marlins play the Giants…

Marlins play the Giants leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (28-24, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.68 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Miami is 12-13 in home games and 22-29 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

San Francisco has a 28-24 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.37.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 8-for-27 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up