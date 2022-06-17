WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Marlins place Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez on IL

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 7:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why.

Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.

Miami recalled infielder Lewin Díaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Díaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.

Encarnacion could make a big league debut. He batted .313 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.

