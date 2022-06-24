Marlins look to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

New York Mets (45-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-36, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (45-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -138, Mets +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets.

Miami is 18-14 at home and 32-36 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

New York is 21-16 in road games and 45-26 overall. The Mets have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has nine doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 45 RBI for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has a .327 batting average to rank sixth on the Mets, and has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-41 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

